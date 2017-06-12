Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

iDice: The latest gambling craze

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

iDice is the first mobile blockchain based gambling app. The company has got the reputation worldwide as one of the most played blockchain casinos in the world, and is growing faster as a blockchain game. The company has already paid out Ethereum of worth more than $250,000 with zero spending on marketing; however, in view … Continue reading iDice: The latest gambling craze

The post iDice: The latest gambling craze appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.