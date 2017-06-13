Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IEBC has all 45000 imported voting kits, says Chebukati – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

IEBC has all 45000 imported voting kits, says Chebukati
The Star, Kenya
The country's electoral agency has finalised importation of 45,000 Kenya Integrated Election Management System kits, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said yesterday. He said they received the last batch of the consignment on Monday. Speaking during the …
IEBC holds mock electionDaily Nation
Violence not an option in August, IEBC must minimize flash pointsThe Standard
Chebukati says voters register will be all cleaned-up by week's endCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Xinhua –AllAfrica.com –Coastweek
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.