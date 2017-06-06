IEBC Procurement Director fired for delay in sourcing ballot papers – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
IEBC Procurement Director fired for delay in sourcing ballot papers
The Star, Kenya
The Electoral Commission has fired the Procurement Director Lawy Aura for a delay in sourcing of ballot papers. In a notice, IEBC said there was continued delay by the Procurement office to purchasing of the papers to be used in the August polls. This …
