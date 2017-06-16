If Buhari Is Dead, Tell Us The Truth, Bury Him And Let His Soul Rest In Peace – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode has asked the presidency to tell Nigerians the truth about heath status, saying that if President Buhari is truly dead let them say it and bury him & Let his soul rest in peace. Fani Kayode said this in his latest article he published recently via his official social media platform.

READ BELOW..

Most columnists, writers and public commentators have shied away from doing so but today yours truly will treat a matter and pose a question that is in the hearts and minds of many both within and outside Nigeria.

The question is whether President Muhammadu Buhari (remember him?) is actually dead or still alive. And, assuming that he is still alive, is he lost to the world in a vegetative state and deep coma, is he suffering from an extreeme and crippling form of dementia or is he lucid, functional, rational and clear-thinking?

These are the relevant and poignant questions that many are seeking answers to yet this whole matter and everything that flows from it, for some strange and inexplicable reason, is shrouded in the utmost secrecy and subtefuge.

The Presidency has told us that Buhari has travelled out of the country yet no-one has seen pictures or footage of him going out of Nigeria or arriving in his preferred destination in a foreign land.

Assuming that he really did travel out one wonders which country he was ferried to, whether he went there on his feet or on his back and whether he is presently on admission in a hospital or resides in a private or official residence.

The Presidency claims that he is still alive and we sincerely hope that this is the case.

Yet many have their doubts simply because it has been proved over and over again that the Federal Government are nothing but a nest of vipers and a brood of pernicous and pathological liars.

They lie as if there is no tomorrow and consequently few believe anything that they say including the assertion that the President is still alive or that he is running the affairs of our nation from his sick bed in the United Kingdom.

The truth is that if the Presidency or the Federal Government told us that it was day outside most of us would be forced to assume that it was night.

That is how skeptical the more discerning amongst us are about what those in power tell us.

Between the rulers and the ruled in Nigeria today there is no trust.

Consequently we are under no obligation, given their compulsive and sociopathic affinity for mendacities and deceit, to believe anything that the Buhari admnistration or the Presidency tells us.

The bottom line is this: if the President is dead, stop playing games, tell us the truth, bury him with dignity and let his soul rest in peace.

If he is alive let us know exactly what has afflicted him, what his condition is, where he is, how he is doing and, most important of all, give us PROOF OF LIFE.

Anything short of treading one of these two paths is not only dishonorable but also utterly reprehensible and amounts to nothing less than a glaring and singular insult to the collective sensibilities of the Nigerian people. Simply put, we have a right to know the truth.

The usage of lies, deceit, secrecy, subterfuge and disinformation in the administration of governance coupled with the promotion of indiscipline, the encouragement of impunity, the disobedience of court orders, the undermining of the rule of law, the destruction of democratic institutions and the lack of fairness and justice are the worst forms of corruption.

Sadly this govermment, more than any other in the history of our country, is guilty of each and everyone of these grave charges. This is deeply troubling and it gives us cause not only for concern but also deep introspection.

The post If Buhari Is Dead, Tell Us The Truth, Bury Him And Let His Soul Rest In Peace – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

