Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

If I Was As Miserable As I Look In Paparazzi Pictures,I Wouldn’t Be Married – Victoria Beckham

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Victoria Beckham has graced yet another Vogue cover – this time Vogue Netherlands July edition. The mum-of-four, opened up about her marriage to David Beckham and insists she’s really not as “miserable” as she looks.She said “David and I have a lot of fun together,If I really was as miserable as I look in some …

The post If I Was As Miserable As I Look In Paparazzi Pictures,I Wouldn’t Be Married – Victoria Beckham appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.