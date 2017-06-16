If I Was As Miserable As I Look In Paparazzi Pictures,I Wouldn’t Be Married – Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has graced yet another Vogue cover – this time Vogue Netherlands July edition. The mum-of-four, opened up about her marriage to David Beckham and insists she’s really not as “miserable” as she looks.She said “David and I have a lot of fun together,If I really was as miserable as I look in some …

The post If I Was As Miserable As I Look In Paparazzi Pictures,I Wouldn’t Be Married – Victoria Beckham appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

