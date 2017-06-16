Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“If the President is dead, stop playing games, tell us the truth,” Femi Fani-Kayode

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Femi Fani-Kayode, Health | 0 comments

A former Minister of Aviation in the country and opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has implied that the President, Muhammadu Buhari might be dead. This comes following reports that the wife of the president and first lady, Aisha Buhari was denied access to her husband during her visit to him in…

The post “If the President is dead, stop playing games, tell us the truth,” Femi Fani-Kayode appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.