IFAD pledges to help Benue rice farmers overcome recession – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
IFAD pledges to help Benue rice farmers overcome recession
Vanguard
The International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Value Chain Development Programme,VCDP, has pledged support to Benue rice farmers enlisted on its programme, to enable them overcome the harsh effects of the prevailing economic recession.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!