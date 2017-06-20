Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ifeanyi Ubah Reportedly Released From DSS Detention

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah was, according to Vanguard, released on Monday night from Department of State Services (DSS) detention. Vanguard, quoting sources close to the Oil and Gas mogul He was arrested by the DSS on May 5, 2017 over alleged theft of N11bn worth of petrol stored in his tank […]

The post Ifeanyi Ubah Reportedly Released From DSS Detention appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.