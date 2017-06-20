Ifeanyi Ubah Reportedly Released From DSS Detention

Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah was, according to Vanguard, released on Monday night from Department of State Services (DSS) detention. Vanguard, quoting sources close to the Oil and Gas mogul He was arrested by the DSS on May 5, 2017 over alleged theft of N11bn worth of petrol stored in his tank […]

