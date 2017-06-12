Pages Navigation Menu

Ifeanyi Ubah’s trouble doubles as Appeal Court backs N43bn probe by EFCC

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, nod to continue its investigation of Capital Oil and Gas Limited and its Managing Director, Ifeanyi Ubah, for alleged complicity in a N43.29bn petroleum subsidy scheme fraud. EFCC and the police had levelled them allegations of obtaining subsidy payments […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

