Ifeanyi Ubah’s workers seek FG’s intervention in his release

Worried by the continuous detention of their managing director, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, members of staff of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Ltd. have called on the Federal Government to intervene and effect his release from custody to save their jobs.

Ubah has been in custody of Department of State Service since May 5, following a remand order secured by the agency against him. The DSS had arrested the businessman over allegations of “economic sabotage” and diversion of petroleum products to the tune of N11b.

His effort to secure freedom from the Federal High Court, Lagos was unsuccessful, due to last week’s order by High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which extended his detention for another 14 days after an earlier order granted the security agency elapsed.

It was the same day that a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the DSS to either charge him to court or release him within 48 hours.

According to a statement issued by Mr. Saturday Igbarease, Distribution Manager, Capital Oil & Gas, Ubah’s continued detention has led to the shutdown of operations at the company with about 2,000 workers currently on the verge of losing their jobs.

