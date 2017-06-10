‘Ifreke Inyang: 5 things we learnt from Nigeria vs South Africa
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-0 on Saturday, as the race to be at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations kicked off. But what were the five things we learnt from the match? 1. The defeat is on Rohr If you thought the team sheet looked funny, […]
‘Ifreke Inyang: 5 things we learnt from Nigeria vs South Africa
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!