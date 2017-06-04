Ify Okeke’s 17th Birthday Photoshoot Got People Confused

Nollywood actress and Purple Campaign founder, Ify Okeke shared these new photos to mark her birthday today. The actress whose full name is IFEOMA Uzoamaka Ogechi Ejehi Abosede Iyabo Oluwakemi Beauty Maria immaculate Elizabeth RACHAEL Okeke says she’s 17, it’s her day and she will celebrate it the way she wants. See more photos below:

