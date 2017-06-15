Igali promises Olympic medals
.Calls for support in repositioning wrestling
Re-elected President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Hon Daniel Igali has
urged all stakeholders to join hands with him in repositioning the sport in the
country, even as he vows not to rest for the next four years until he produces a
wrestling medal at the Olympics.
Igali defeated 2nd Vice President of United World Wrestling (UWW) Africa, Chief
Austin Edeze by 34 to 16 to retain his position in the 2017 National Sports
Federations elections held in Abuja on Tuesday.
He said preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is already on as Blessing
Oborududu and Odunayo Adekuoroye won gold medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games.
He revealed to SportingLife that three Nigeria wrestlers will enjoy scholarships
from the Commonwealth which will last for six months.
“The athletes are preparing seriously to make sure they remain fit. I use my
first four years to build some athletes, this remaining four will be used to win
at least two medals of any color for my country.
“I’m not always happy when I’m around my friends and other Presidents when they
brag about winning Olympic medals. I will use the last drop of my blood to see
that Wrestling achieves that feat.
“Three Nigeria Wrestlers, Blessing Oborududu, Aminat Adeniyi and Odunayo
Adekuoroye have secured Commonwealth scholarships for six months and I know this
will help the athletes.
“To God be the glory. Thanks to the Minister of Sports for gradually
democratizing the sports federation elections. My immense gratitude is to the
electorate for a wise decision. To my Governor Seriake Dickson, thank you for
your financial and moral support to see out this highly competitive and national
elections and more importantly for being a pillar of support for the past four
years. I look forward to your support to reposition Nigeria Wrestling for the
next four years,” he added.
Other board members in Wrestling include: Albert Atiwurcha (N/East), Christopher
Anpila (N/Central), Habib Abubakar (N/West), Prince F.A Adenekan (S/West) and
Chinoye Beatrice (S/East).
