Igali promises Olympic medals

.Calls for support in repositioning wrestling

Re-elected President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Hon Daniel Igali has

urged all stakeholders to join hands with him in repositioning the sport in the

country, even as he vows not to rest for the next four years until he produces a

wrestling medal at the Olympics.

Igali defeated 2nd Vice President of United World Wrestling (UWW) Africa, Chief

Austin Edeze by 34 to 16 to retain his position in the 2017 National Sports

Federations elections held in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is already on as Blessing

Oborududu and Odunayo Adekuoroye won gold medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

He revealed to SportingLife that three Nigeria wrestlers will enjoy scholarships

from the Commonwealth which will last for six months.

“The athletes are preparing seriously to make sure they remain fit. I use my

first four years to build some athletes, this remaining four will be used to win

at least two medals of any color for my country.

“I’m not always happy when I’m around my friends and other Presidents when they

brag about winning Olympic medals. I will use the last drop of my blood to see

that Wrestling achieves that feat.

“Three Nigeria Wrestlers, Blessing Oborududu, Aminat Adeniyi and Odunayo

Adekuoroye have secured Commonwealth scholarships for six months and I know this

will help the athletes.

“To God be the glory. Thanks to the Minister of Sports for gradually

democratizing the sports federation elections. My immense gratitude is to the

electorate for a wise decision. To my Governor Seriake Dickson, thank you for

your financial and moral support to see out this highly competitive and national

elections and more importantly for being a pillar of support for the past four

years. I look forward to your support to reposition Nigeria Wrestling for the

next four years,” he added.

Other board members in Wrestling include: Albert Atiwurcha (N/East), Christopher

Anpila (N/Central), Habib Abubakar (N/West), Prince F.A Adenekan (S/West) and

Chinoye Beatrice (S/East).

The post Igali promises Olympic medals appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

