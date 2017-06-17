Igbo clergy blasts Buhari, says Kanu’s arrest greatest mistake

This cleric in this video spoke ill of the President Muhammadu Buhari one will wonder why a cleric would do such on a crusade ground.

He said the president has no brain.

The preacher known as Father Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma popularly called Ebube Muonso hailed the Igbo for being industrious and resourceful noting that not withstanding the economic hardship the Igbo went through after the Biafra war, today one Igbo man is equivalent to 500 northerners

Speaking further he said the greatest mistake Buhari made was to arrest Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The post Igbo clergy blasts Buhari, says Kanu’s arrest greatest mistake appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

