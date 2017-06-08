Igbo eviction: Call your youths to order – APC chieftain, Frank tells North

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has asked Northern Governors, Emirs and political leaders to advise youths of the region against making inflammatory statements. Frank in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to a call by Northern youths to Igbos to leave the region, tasked the Federal Government to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

