Igbo eviction: Northern Governors disown Arewa youths, call for their arrest

Governors of the nineteen northern States on Wednesday disowned a coalition of Arewa Youths, who issued ultimatum to Igbos to vacate the northern part of Nigeria within three months or be forced to leave. ‎Borno Governor and Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Kashim Shettima, spoke on behalf of his colleagues in Maiduguri. The […]

Igbo eviction: Northern Governors disown Arewa youths, call for their arrest

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

