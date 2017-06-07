Igbo people are not united – Pete Edochie – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Igbo people are not united – Pete Edochie
NAIJ.COM
Acclaimed Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has noted that the inability of the Igbos to fight for a common cause is because they are not united. According to reports, while speaking to newsmen at the occasion of his 70th birthday, the veteran actor, who …
Biafra: Igbos cannot fight together, they are not united – Pete Edochie [Video]
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!