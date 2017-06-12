Igbo Quit Notice: Al-Mustapha, MASSOB leader meet to broker peace

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

The Former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha and the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Chief Ralph Nwazuruike, ‎ Monday, met in Kaduna to broker peace over the quit notice issued to Igbo to leave the northern region by a coalition of Northern youths.

The meeting held at the Arewa House where the norther youths made their infamous declaration was convened by Major Al-Mustapha apparently to douse tension caused by the declaration.

Major Al-Mustapha‎ challenged the youths in the region to allow reason to prevail and resist the temptation to be used to ferment trouble that would affect the unity of the country.

He alluded that the present crisis in the country as a result of divisive utterances from various groups may have been sponsored by countries that envy Nigeria, adding that these countries could even sponsors their lackeys into leadership positions in Nigeria.

“We are appealing that our younger ones whom have been declared wanted should be set free, and the order of arrest should be rescinded ‎because it is not the solution” he said

‎In his remarks, the leader of MASSOB leader, Chief Raphael Uwazurike noted that the crisis in Nigeria is being manipulated and caused by politicians, stressing that “the youth must not allow that, the country must continue to exist as one nation but issues of marginalization can be discussed.

Nwazurike explained that when he founded MASSOB in 1999, it was purely meant to be a peaceful platform through which issues of perceived marginalisation of the Igbo’s in Nigeria could be discussed and tackled.

He said though it was right for any part of the country to seek self determination, it was wrong to pursue same through violent means.

“I handed over Radio Biafra which I created to Nnamdi KANU in London as the managing director and was hoping it would serve the purpose for which it was created, but was disappointed that politicians hijacked it and it became something else,” he said.

He assured the Northerners in all the Eastern part of the country of their safety, saying that he was happy it’s same assurance of the safety of easterners in the north by Major Hamza Almustapha (rtd).

“I want to assure northerners that your people in the South east are safe and nobody will harass them and am ‎happy that my friend Al-Mustapha has also given same assurance of the safety of our people in the north.

“Self determination without violence is a fundamental right, we must strive against sowing the seed of discord ‎but do all that will promoted peace and justice.

“There is a gap of communication from our leaders which needs to be bridged hence we are meeting with notable leaders in the north to persuade them that there is no cause for alarm” he noted.

