Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Igbo Quit Notice: APC North-Central youths demand apology

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

ALL PROGRESSIVES Congress, APC, youths from the Northcentral region have demanded for an apology from a group of Northern youths recently who issued an ultimatum to the Igbos living in the region to leave, saying the threat should be withdrawn without further delay. Recall that a northern youth’s group had issued an ultimatum of three […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.