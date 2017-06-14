Igbo quit notice: Ethnic groups call for youth confab

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Determined to douse the tensions arising from the 3-month quit notice to Igbo residents in the north and restore the country back to path of peace, a coalition of ethnic nationalities have sued for calm among Nigerian youths.

The nationalities also called on the federal government to urgently convoke a national youth confab, which would have Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

Rising from a meeting in Abuja Wednesday, the groups also urged for a ceasefire among the various youth groups in the country.

In a communique raised at the end of the meeting, the groups said that the constitution of Nigeria guarantees Nigerians the right to live in any part of the country of their choice.

They added that the confab would provide Osinbajo an opportunity to hear directly the grievances of youth, stressing that it would also calm frayed nerves and restore the country to the path of unity.

According to the groups, their resolve to toe the path of peace was hinged on the intervention of former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi who they said advised them to remain calm.

The communique was signed by Comrade Eric Oluwale of the Yoruba Youths Council Worldwide and Secretary General, Ethnic National Youths Leaders; Comrade Emma Zompal of the Middle Belt Youth Council Worldwide; Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council; Barr. Oweilaemi Ereotubo of the Ijaw Youths Council; and Arewa Northern Youths Assembly led by Alhaji Musa Abdulahi.

The communique read in part: “Good citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we wish to express our concern over the quit notice to Igbos by Arewa youths last week. Nigeria’s federal Constitution gives right to citizens of Nigeria to freely move to any part of the land and choose where to live without any form of discrimination and denial. We hereby declare the quit notice unconstitutional and treasonable.

“We condemned the quit notice served by Arewa youths‎ to Igbos resident in the North and have resolved for peace to reign in all quarters. The meeting has, however, instituted peace process of reconciling the north and the south east

“We are still insisting on restructuring of the country so as to guarantee an equitable federalism for peaceful co existence.

“For the collective interest of Nigeria, we are calling for a ceasefire among all the aggrieved youth groups in the country. Pushing this matter too far has grave implication for Nigeria and by extension, the youths.

“We have resolved to toe the line of peace owing to the fatherly advice from the former governor of Anambra State, Chief Peter Obi, the Okwute Ndigbo. The youths, without hesitation, are ready to heed his advice considering his towering reputation beyond the shores of Nigeria. He remains in history as the best Governor Anambra has ever had and for that singular reason, his intervention is welcome.

“Obi has made it clear to the youths that there is futility in disunity and songs of war. He has convinced us that we are better of together, united.

‎”In the light of the above, we call for immediate end to further verbal exchanges on the above matter. This is the time for us to unite and champion a common course for Nigeria’s unity.

“However, the youths hereby resolved that there will be a national Youth confab in other to address fundamental problem confronting our dear country by July; date and venue will be communicated in due course.

“The confab must have in attendance the Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. This shall be an opportunity for him to calm frayed nerves and restore the country to the path of unity.”

