Igbo Quit Notice: Ethnic Groups Call For Youth Confab

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

…Urge Osinbajo To Attend

In a move to douse tensions generated by the three-month quit notice given to Igbos in the North, a coalition of ethnic nationalities yesterday ‎pleaded for calm and called for the convening of a national youth confab.

The ‎groups which met in Abuja and urged a ceasefire among the various youth groups in the country, also demanded that the acting President Yemi Osinbajo should attend the conference.

The added that the confab will afford Osinbajo an opportunity to calm frayed nerves and restore the country to the path of unity.

The groups noted that their call for a ceasefire was influenced by the intervention of former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi.

The groups stated this in a communique yesterday after a meeting. The communique was signed by Comrade Eric Oluwale of the Yoruba Youth Council Worldwide and Secretary General Ethnic National Youths Leaders; Comrade Emma Zompal of the Middle Belt Youth Council Worldwide; Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council; Barr. Oweilaemi Ereotubo of the Ijaw Youths; and Arewa Northern youths assembly led by Alh Ibrahim Waiya.

The communique was read by the middle belt youth council National President‎, Emma Zompal, flanked by over 100 man delegation.

The communique read in part: “We condemned the quit notice served by Arewa youths‎ to Igbos resident in the North and have resolved for peace to reign in all quarters. The meeting has, however, instituted peace process of reconciling the north and the south east

“We are still insisting on restructuring of the country so as to guarantee an equitable federalism for peaceful co existence.

“For the collective interest of Nigeria, we are calling for a ceasefire among all the aggrieved youth groups in the country. Pushing this matter too far has grave implication for Nigeria and by extension, the youths.

“We have resolved to toe the line of peace owing to the fatherly advice from the former governor of Anambra State, Chief Peter Obi, the Okwute Ndigbo. The youths, without hesitation, are ready to heed his advice considering his towering reputation beyond the shores of Nigeria. He remains in history as the best Governor Anambra has ever had and for that singular reason, his intervention is welcome.

“Obi has made it clear to the youths that there is futility in disunity and songs of war. He has convinced us that we are better of together, united.

‎”In the light of the above, we call for immediate end to further verbal exchanges on the above matter. This is the time for us to unite and champion a common course for Nigeria’s unity.

“However, the youths hereby resolved that there will be a national Youth confab in other to address fundamental problem confronting our dear country by July; date and venue will be communicated in due course.

“The confab must have in attendance the Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. This shall be an opportunity for him to calm frayed nerves and restore the country to the path of unity.”

