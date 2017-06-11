Pages Navigation Menu

Igbo quit notice: Hausa community says Cross River is their home

By Edem Edem Hausa Community in Cross River State has said that Cross River State is their home and they have no intention to leave as the state is peaceful for them. “Cross River State remains not only the most peaceful state in the country to live and do business, but has continued to display […]

