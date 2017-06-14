Igbo quit notice : Hundreds of Northerners flee Portharcourt

Days after the ultimatum given to the Igbos living in the Northern Part of the country by the Arewa Youth Group,according to reports hundreds of northerners leaving Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Sunday, June 11, has hit the internet. The quit notice to all the Igbos in the region is coming from the Coalition of …

The post Igbo quit notice : Hundreds of Northerners flee Portharcourt appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

