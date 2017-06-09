Igbo quit notice: Northern businessmen desert Cross River streets
For fear of being attacked, businessmen and traders from northern extraction have deserted streets in Cross River State. DAILY POST correspondent who went round some streets in the state, including Bokobiri, a Hausa settlement area, Calabar road, watt, Marian road, Housing estates, Beach markets, Ika Ika Oqua and others across the state, observed that most […]
