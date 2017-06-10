Igbo Quit Notice: Tambuwal warns against inflammatory statements
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged Nigerians to avoid inflammatory remarks that can bring disunity among the people. He made the plea on Friday evening when he invited the members of the resident communities in the state to break fasting with him.
