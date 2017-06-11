Pages Navigation Menu

Igbo quit notice: VON DG salutes Emir of Katsina for uncommon patriotism

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu, on Saturday hailed the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmuminu Kabir for vowing to stake his life to protect Igbos and all Nigerians living in the State. The Emir had while addressing leaders of the Igbo community and other Nigerians residing in Katsina said, “Nigeria […]

