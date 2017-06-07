Igbo Quit Notice: We Have Almost Mobilized Thousands Of Luxurious Buses & Trucks That Will Evacuate Igbos From The North – S/East Governors

ENUGU- THE Governors of South east, Wednesday held emergency meeting over the quit notice extended to Ndigbo residing in the northern Nigeria. David Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Willie Obiano, Rochas Okorocha and Ifeanyi Ugwanyi

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo made the disclosure in Enugu Wednesday night during a night of tributes in honour of the late Ohanaeze chieftain and veteran Biafra soldier, ‎Prof. Ben Obumselu.

Nwodo further disclosed that the south east Governors had almost mobilized‎ thousands of luxurious buses and trucks to evacuate Ndigbo from Northern Nigeria.

The post Igbo Quit Notice: We Have Almost Mobilized Thousands Of Luxurious Buses & Trucks That Will Evacuate Igbos From The North – S/East Governors appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

