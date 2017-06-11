Igbo quite notice: Declare state of emergency in the North – INC

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Igbo National Council, INC, Sunday, called on the Federal government to declare state of emergency in the Northern part of Nigeria, following the statement by Arewa youths that Igbo should vacate the region before October 1st.

The, INC, National President, Comrade Chilos Godsent, stated this in a release, a copy which was made available to Vanguard in Owerri.

The release also warned the North that nobody has a monopoly of violence as well as described the call by the Northern youths as “naive and childish.”

It stated: “The Igbo National Council (INC) note with dismay the position of some Northern Nigerian Youth organizations mandating Igbo people leaving in the North to leave within seventy two hours or face the wrath of the North.

“We wish to state without fear of contradiction that the call contravened the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The call is also naive and childish.The Igbo National Council (INC) would like to remind the North that nobody have a monopoly of violence.

“We would also request these group of Northern youths to go and study history. Those who make peaceful change in possible make violent change.

“On the forgoing, the Igbo National Council (INC) we like to reiterate that if the fanners of ethnic war should think twice before they make real their threat.

“As the Igbo race will not fold their arms and watch those shenanigans destroy lives and properties of the Igbo people resident in the North.

“Consequent upon the above, the INC call on the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to immediately declare a State of Emergency in the Northern Nigeria in other to forestall the avoidable breakdown of law and order in the country.

“Please we wish to state that if this our demand is treated with levity, We shall have no other option than to call on Northerners living in Southern Nigeria to Immediately leave the region with the next seventy two hours or face the wrath of the law.”

The post Igbo quite notice: Declare state of emergency in the North – INC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

