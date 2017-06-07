Igbo youths to Northern group: We’re not afraid of war

An Eastern group, Igbo Youth Movement, IYM, has said that Ndigbo are not afraid of war, which is a reply it has given to an eviction threat by a northern youth group ordering all Igbos to leave the north in three months or face physical attacks.

A statement allegedly issued by the Eastern groups founder, Evang. Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, it described the eviction order by the Coalition of Northern Youths, CNY, as “childish,” stressing that people of the South East are not afraid of war.

Evangelis Ugochukwu noted that rather than issue such threat, the group should write to the National Assembly and other world body to “urgently” conduct referendum so as to secure the future of the country.

“The statement from a hitherto unknown northern group is primed to deliver a message to the whole world that some people prefer bloodshed to peaceful restructuring of Nigeria.

“The non-existent group merely represents an attempt by the sectional security apparatchiks to intimidate the struggle to reconstruct Nigeria, in their blind and unintelligent attempt to sustain the clearly unworkable status quo.

“If they were serious, they would have addressed the FG to grant Biafra freedom to secede, but they are childishly targeting Igbo property in the North, without advancing total complete split of the country.

“Igbo property in the North have always been used to blackmailing our people, while the mindless oppression continues. We therefore plead with this unknown group to write to the National Assembly, northern leaders and the United Nations, to as a matter of urgency, grant a referendum on the future of Nigeria. That way, everybody will take them serious.

“Targeting our properties in the North do not frighten anybody, we are used to that. We beg them to amend their childish statement to demand for an early referendum. That would make more sense. Our people are living in hell already. We are not scared of war mongering, Referendum is the way to go.”

The post Igbo youths to Northern group: We’re not afraid of war appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

