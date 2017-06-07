Igbos deserve presidency in 2019 – Zik Foundation

The Chairman of Zik Foundation, Dr Charles Udeogaranya has said Igbos deserve to produce Nigeria’s president in 2019. Udeogaranya, a former Chairman, Lagos League of Political Parties, told journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, that it was necessary to ensure balance of power among the regions. He also added that President Muhammadu Buhari had tried his […]

Igbos deserve presidency in 2019 – Zik Foundation

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

