Gov. Gaidam approves recruitments of 38 Nurses, 32 NYSC Doctors, Pharmacists, Others – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Gov. Gaidam approves recruitments of 38 Nurses, 32 NYSC Doctors, Pharmacists, Others
Daily Trust
Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe has approved the recruitment of 38 nurses and 32 NYSC doctors, pharmacists, radiographers, and physiotherapists to boost health care delivery in the state. The 38 nurses have just graduated from the Dr. Shehu Sule …
Nigeria: Igbo Safe in Yobe – Gaidam
Politics Governor Gaidam Promises To Protect Igbos Against Intimidation
Igbos have a constitutional right to stay anywhere – Ibrahim Gaidam
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!