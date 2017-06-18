Igbos Have Only 5 States, Biafra Will Fail If Referendum Holds Today – Kastina Governor, Aminu

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has declared that Biafra will never stand, describing the agitation as a mere exercise of freedom of expression.

The governor said Nigeria was bigger than Biafra, noting that even if referendum was called on Biafra, it will fail.

While fielding questions from Vanguard, Masari said Igbos only occupy five states in South east, adding that even if Biafra wins a referendum to separate from Nigeria, it will not stand.

“Agitations are bound to continue. Yesterday, it was Boko Haram trying to create an empire.

“Before then, we have the OPC (Oodua Peoples Congress). The Biafran agitation is part of the freedom of expression, and we don’t know whose turn it will be tomorrow to agitate.

“The average Igbo man, when you talk to him about Biafra, he will laugh; Nigeria is bigger than Biafra, it is bigger than Igbo, it is bigger than Hausa, it is bigger than Yoruba.

“Referendum on what? If we are to have a referendum on Biafra, it will fail; even if it will win, it will only be in the South-East zone, which has only five states against 31 other states.”

The post Igbos Have Only 5 States, Biafra Will Fail If Referendum Holds Today – Kastina Governor, Aminu appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

