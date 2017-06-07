Igbos’ Quit Notice: Eastern Governor Meet over Ultimatum
South East Governors Meet Over Igbos Quit Notice. The Governors of South eastern States, Wednesday held emergency meeting over the quit notice extended to Ndigbo residing in the northern Nigeria. President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo made the disclosure in Enugu Wednesday night during a night of tributes in honour of the late …
