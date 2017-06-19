Pages Navigation Menu

Ighalo, Ujah, Ideye miss scoring opportunities in China

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo was in action for 90 minutes as his club Changchun Yatai defeated Jiangsu Suning FC 1-0 away in the Chinese Super League yesterday. Changchun Yatai’s goal was scored via an own goal by Boyu Yang in the 16th minute. The game was Ighalo’s 12th league appearancs for Changchun with two goals. […]

