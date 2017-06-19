Ighalo, Ujah, Ideye miss scoring opportunities in China

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo was in action for 90 minutes as his club Changchun Yatai defeated Jiangsu Suning FC 1-0 away in the Chinese Super League yesterday. Changchun Yatai’s goal was scored via an own goal by Boyu Yang in the 16th minute. The game was Ighalo’s 12th league appearancs for Changchun with two goals. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

