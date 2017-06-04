Igiebor, Oboabona’s club relegated! – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Igiebor, Oboabona's club relegated!
Rizespor, who parade Nigeria stars Nosa Igiebor and Godfrey Oboabona, will feature in the Turkish lower league next season after they were relegated yesterday. Rizespor won 1-0 at home against Alanyaspor, but it was not enough to save them as …
