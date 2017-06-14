Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ignore Oshiomhole’s comment on Jonathan, he talks from both sides of his mouth – Makarfi

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ahmed Makarfi-faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on Nigerians to ignore former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole because he talks from both sides of his mouth. Spokesperson of the Makarfi’s faction, Dayo Adeyeye, made the statement while reacting to a statement credited to Oshiomhole where he claimed Nigeria would have been […]

Ignore Oshiomhole’s comment on Jonathan, he talks from both sides of his mouth – Makarfi

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.