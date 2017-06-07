Ignore rumour of fuel price hike —PPPRA – Vanguard
Ignore rumour of fuel price hike —PPPRA
ABUJA— Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, yesterday, said Nigerians should ignore rumours of an impending hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol. The PPPRA, in a statement by its Executive Secretary, …
