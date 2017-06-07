Ignore rumour of fuel price hike —PPPRA – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business


Ignore rumour of fuel price hike —PPPRA
ABUJA— Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, yesterday, said Nigerians should ignore rumours of an impending hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol. The PPPRA, in a statement by its Executive Secretary, …
PPPRA Denies Plan To Hike Petrol PriceLeadership Newspapers
No Plan to Raise Petrol Pump Price by N5, Says PPPRATHISDAY Newspapers

