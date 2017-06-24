IGP seeks death sentence for Evans, others

…reveals what arrested billionaire kidnapper told his boys

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Friday, advocated for the imposition of death sentence on convicted kidnappers.

The IGP who spoke at a dialogue session he held with Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, under the umbrella of Situation Room, in Abuja, said the case of recently apprehended billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike a.k.a Evans, should be used to set an example to youths on risk inherent in such criminal venture.

He lamented that Evans “has changed the face of kidnapping in this country”, saying the fact that he collected $1million ransom on six different occasions, was enough to lure some youths into the illegal business.

Therefore, the police boss said there was urgent need to review existing laws on kidnapping with a view to ensuring stiffer punishment for the perpetrators. He disclosed that a total of 2000 kidnap suspects are currently in police custody, insisting that the least sanction for kidnappers should be life imprisonment. “We should start looking at punishment and the possibility of establishing special courts to address issues of kidnapping.

“On daily basis we are arresting hundreds of suspects. We should look for a way to review our laws and impose sanctions like we have in some states like Anambra, Lagos, Kano and Imo. “We need to review those punishments, we should have a time frame for conclusion of trial of suspects”.

Highlighting ignorance and illiteracy as factors behind rising cases of kidnapping in the country, the IGP said there were instances where some suspects said they would want to be paraded before the press so they could go home.

“Some of these local people don’t really understand, they see people being paraded on TV after arrest and think that is just where it ended.

“Kidnapping obviously have become a very major challenge for us in this country. However, I am happy to state that in virtually over 80 percent of cases reported to the police, the suspects were arrested. “Imagine the case at hand, talking about Evans. He told his boys not to have landed property in either Anambra or Imo because he was aware the houses will be demolished and the boys ostracised if caught.

“He refused to own any property in his place. You know, in that part of the country, even in churches, relatives of kidnap suspects are avoided and treated as outcasts by people. “That was why he refused to invest in his own state and preferred to build houses in Ghana and other places. This was because he knew his Investments would be lost. So the issue of punishment is very important.

“Evans has undoubtedly changed the face of kidnapping in this country, if you see his magnification mansions in Ghana. “You can see why our youths have taken this way to easy life. That is why we have to up the risk. If you engage in kidnapping the punishment should be death or life imprisonment. This will serve as deterrent to youths that may wish to engage in the crime”.

Nevertheless, the IGP called for more funding for the police to enable it acquire more Helicopters, patrol vans and communication gadgets.

“The funding of the police is very important because we need to buy many equipment to be on ground. “If we can have all these, I am assuring you that we are going to give these bad boys a very nasty time.

“More over, we are seeking the Federal Government approval to recruit more 30, 000 policemen to argument the manpower of the Force and also to meet the UN standard of policing.

“This will soon be unveiled to enable interested and qualified Nigerians to be recruited into the Nigerian Police Force.

“Since my assumption of office, over 32, 538 police officers cut across the ranks from DIG to PCs have been promoted, as part of the IGP’s welfare package for officers of the Force”.

He said the Nigerian Police Force could now be reached through several social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“If you see any policeman acting contrary to regulations and the law, please immediately report the situation to us so that we can take quick action”, the IGP added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Director of Policy & Legal Advocacy Centre, PLAC, and convener of Nigeria CSOs, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, said there was need for effective communication between police and the public.

Nwankwo further called for improved funding for the police to enable it to fun

The post IGP seeks death sentence for Evans, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

