IGP urges Police officers not to retaliate against the Nigerian Navy

Days after the attack by Naval officers on the Police in Cross-River, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Friday urged men of the Cross River State Police Command and officers across to country not to retaliate Tuesday’s attack on Akim Police Station in Calabar by some ratings of the Nigerian Navy. A naval …

The post IGP urges Police officers not to retaliate against the Nigerian Navy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

