IG’s team arrests two for abducting Chief Imam on his way to the mosque

24-year-old Suleiman Isah and 31-year-old Musa Mohammed from Ankpa, Kogi State, were arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT), for reportedly abducting Chief Imam/Islamic Scholar, Alhaji Jibrin Idris, on February 21. The suspects Suleiman and Musa were arrested on May 29 at Ninth Mile, Enugu State, and Ayinba […]

