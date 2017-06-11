Iheanacho, Oshoala claim Nigeria Pitch awards

Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has been adjudged the King of the Pitch of the Year 2015/16 of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The award was held moment after the Super Eagles suffered a 2-0 to South Africa in Uyo.

Iheanacho, who won double award as striker of the year beat Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi to the award.

China-based striker, Asisat Oshoala was also awarded with the Queen of the Pitch crown.

In other categories; Carl Ikeme won the Goalkeeper of the Year, Williams Troost-Ekong is the defender of the year, while the midfielder of the year went to Wilfried Ndidi.

The Nigeria Professional League champions is the club of the year, while their former handler Imama Amapakabor is the coach of the year.

The Referee of the year to Ferdinand Udoh, Lagos was named the best sport loving state of the year, Sport Governor of the Year went to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

In the media category, Tana Aiyejina -Punch won Football Journalist of the Year in print, while Wale Adigun, Austin Okon-Akpan went home with radio and TV awards respectively.







