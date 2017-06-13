Ijaw laud Alaibe, Ex-NNDC boss at 55

The Ijaw Monitoring Group has described the former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Timi Alaibe, as a blessing to the Niger Delta.

In a congratulatory message by Mr Joseph Evah, the Ijaw stated that Timi Alaibe raised the standard of visionary leadership “when, for the first time, in the History of Niger Delta, he provided the region with a master plan as the Managing Director of NDDC.

“We are proud that under his watch, the NDDC rose to become Africa’s regional development initiative of first choice. As a game changer and strategist, he used his humble background to penetrate the creeks to bring about the relative peace and he was appointed the pioneer Special Adviser on Amnesty.

“Alaibe’s credibility was the foundation stone that kept the human development drive in Niger Delta through the Amnesty Office over the years. Niger Delta deserves more professionals like Alaibe, who will insist on putting knowledge and good ideas into action.”

The post Ijaw laud Alaibe, Ex-NNDC boss at 55 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

