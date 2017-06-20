Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ijaw leader, Clark reacts to militants’ June 30 ultimatum to Okowa

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, on Monday appealed to New Delta Avengers to withdraw the ultimatum issued to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to tell the world how much was due to the Delta State Oil Producing Communities Development Commission, DESOPADEC, from the 13 percent derivation. In a statement in […]

Ijaw leader, Clark reacts to militants’ June 30 ultimatum to Okowa

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.