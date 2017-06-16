Ikechi Uko Wins African Tourism and Hospitality Personality of the Year at MICE East Africa

Peter Uzoho

Mr. Ikechi Uko, the organiser of the Akwaaba African Travel markets annual exhibitions in Lagos, Nigeria, has clinched the 2016 MICE East Africa’s Tourism and Hospitality Personality Award. The award was part of the 2017 MICE East Africa Forum and Expo in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The award was presented to Mr. Ikechi Uko by the Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Tourism Organisation, Yohannes Tilah, in the presence of Ambassador Amin from Foreign Ministry after the ICCA CEO, Martin Sirk, gave a keynote address on Business Meetings as an Economic Driver.

The award was given to Mr. Ikechi for his unrelenting passion towards tourism and hospitality in Africa. “This award is presented as recognition for your invaluable contributions for the overall advancement of tourism and hospitality businesses in Africa. Your tireless effort to promote African tourism has greatly helped domestic hospitality becoming sources of economic growth and social development as well as building international reputations.

“Therefore, on behalf of MICE East Africa Forum and Expo and the Hotel Show Africa Hospitality Investment Trade show we are grateful to honour you and acknowledge your continued works throughout African tourism and hospitality industry”, said Mr. Kumneger Teketel WG, Managing Director of Ozzie Business and Hospitality GP – the show organiser. In his response to the award, Uko acknowledged the sustained efforts of African working hard to uplift tourism on the continent.

“I dedicate the award to Africa and all Africans promoting travels within Africa,” Uko said. Mr. Rick Taylor of the Business Tourism Company also received the award and recognition as the MICE Africa’s African Meetings/MICE Industry Personality of the Year 2016. Ikechi Uko is also the Publisher of ATQNews.com and Travellers magazine, first travel magazine in West Africa. He is also the convener of Port Harcourt Bantaba which is aimed at stimulating tourism and hospitality in Nigeria and Accra Weizo, which holds in Ghana, aimed at promoting seamless travels in West Africa.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

