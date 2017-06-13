Ikeja Disco Partners Deloitte on Whistle-Blowing Platform – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Ikeja Disco Partners Deloitte on Whistle-Blowing Platform
THISDAY Newspapers
Ikeja Electric Plc has partnered one of Nigeria's leading professional service firms. Deloitte, to launch a whistle-blowing platform to enable customers reveal or report illegal and unethical activities in a safe, confidential and secure manner for …
Nigeria: Ikeja Eletric, Deloitte launch whistle blowing platform for electricity theft amongst others
