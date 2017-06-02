Ikemesit Effiong: Analyzing El-rufai’s horrific human rights abuses and Audu Maikori’s N10bn lawsuit

What happens next to Audu Maikori should concern you. Here’s why. Audu Maikori has gone on the offensive and…

Read » Ikemesit Effiong: Analyzing El-rufai’s horrific human rights abuses and Audu Maikori’s N10bn lawsuit on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

