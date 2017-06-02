Ikeogwu emerges Delta NUJ Chairman, defeats alleged government sponsored candidate

Comrade Michael Ikeogwu has emerged chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council. Ikeogwu and other members of the Delta State Council comprising Patrick Ochei, Vice Chairman, Churchill Oyowe,Secretary, Celestine Afokobah, Assistant Secretary and Ochuko Akuopha, Financial Secretary will be administering the affairs of the NUJ within the next three years. Ikeogwu […]

Ikeogwu emerges Delta NUJ Chairman, defeats alleged government sponsored candidate

