Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ikeogwu emerges Delta NUJ Chairman, defeats alleged government sponsored candidate

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Comrade Michael Ikeogwu has emerged chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council. Ikeogwu and other members of the Delta State Council comprising Patrick Ochei, Vice Chairman, Churchill Oyowe,Secretary, Celestine Afokobah, Assistant Secretary and Ochuko Akuopha, Financial Secretary will be administering the affairs of the NUJ within the next three years. Ikeogwu […]

Ikeogwu emerges Delta NUJ Chairman, defeats alleged government sponsored candidate

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.