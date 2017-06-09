Pages Navigation Menu

Ikere-Ekiti monarch denies collecting N1m from Fayose for relocation of shrine

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

The Olukere of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, has denied collecting N1m from Governor Ayodele Fayose for the relocation of some deities hindering the road dualization project on Ado-Akure highway. The monarch said this in response to claims made by Fayose during an interview programme on the state radio and television saying that the state […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

