Ikorodu ritual killing update: Pastor kills boy, buries head in church’s altar

The police in Lagos on Thursday arrested a pastor for allegedly beheading a 7-year old boy and burying his head at the church’s altar in Ikorodu, Lagos State. The command’s spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) confirmed the arrest to newsmen, stressing that the suspect was arrested with an accomplice at Ikorodu. […]

The post Ikorodu ritual killing update: Pastor kills boy, buries head in church’s altar appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

