Ikorodu United starve players for 6 months

Players of Lagos-based Ikorodu United FC have complained of the club’s inability to pay their salaries for the past six months.

The players, who expressed their disappointment, told newsmen the unpaid salaries had affected their morale and those of the staff of the club.

They said that the dwindling fortunes of the club in their campaign in the Nigeria National League (NNL) were the result of the high indebtedness of the club to its officials and players.

Ikorodu United was relegated to the lower league after their unsuccessful campaign in the 2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Ikorodu United was demoted after coming last on the NPFL log with a measly seven wins, 11 draws and a huge 18 losses with just 32 points.

However, things have continued to go from bad to worse as Ikorodu United is now battling relegation from the NNL.

The Oga Boys currently sit second from the drop zone in the Southern Conference of NNL that has 18 teams.

The team occupies 16th position with a paltry three wins, three draws and 10 losses with 12 points from 15 matches.

Complaining about the team’s plight, a reliable source said that the management was to blame for its precarious position in the NNL.

“The management has to be blamed; they are not paying and expect us to play with empty stomach. We also have families who depend on us.

“It is a tough time for the club as some of the sponsors have also withdrawn their sponsorships. It is highly discouraging.

“The club need to do something fast so as not to lead the club to its extinction,’’ he said.

A player said, anonymously, that he was being owed six months’ salary arrears and that had affected his morale.

“Currently, I am not happy at all. I am indebted to many people whom I have promised to pay after our salaries are paid.

“Till now, we have not been paid for six months, I am just managing myself.’’

However, commenting on the players grouse, the Media Officer of the Club, Tunde Babalola, said that the management was working to improve their lot.

“We will get better as the days go by, the club’s management is working towards the success of the club, hence, there will be improvement soon,’’ he said.

